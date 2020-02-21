|
Loving memory of Sheila Ann Artibani, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt. January 31, 1990 - February 4, 2020.
Survived by her four children, Mya, Savannah, Elvin, Walter Caban, also her mother whom she made a home with Rosalyn Ann Quistberg, her brother James T Artibani affectionately called her " Lil Sis " her maternal Grandmother Marie Ann Quistberg, her nieces and nephews,a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her father Paul A Artibani, Maternal Grandfather and Paternal Grandparents.
Sheila was always a hard worker supporting her family, graduating Bristol Eastern Adult Education Credit & External Diploma Program with Honors, attended Northwestern Community College making the Dean's List and most recently completing Central Sterile Processing Technician Program with an A- at Tunxis Community College, she worked at Shop Rite for many years and most recently as a Home care giver. She communicated fluently with American sign Language. Sheila was most Proud of her children always saying " They are my World" .
The family request no flowers. Charitable contributions can be made to Bethel Christian Church for Sheila Ann Artibani Legacy for the benefit of her children. Services will be at Bethel Christian Church , 750 Stevens St. , Bristol, CT 06010 on February 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm, reception to follow, Burial will be private.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 21, 2020