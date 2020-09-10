Sheila J. (Daniels) LaFreniere, 65, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Gerald J.
LaFreniere, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Sheila was born on March
26, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Merwin and Margaret (Nolan) Daniels.
Sheila will be sadly missed by her daughter: Jennifer DiBiase of Bristol; her two sisters:
Deborah Pirog of Bristol, Margaret Becker of Burlington; her several nieces and
nephews; and of course her cat Remy. In addition to her husband and parents, Sheila
is predeceased by her son: Ryan DiBiase; and her sister: Jayne Morley.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Joseph
Cemetery at 1 PM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve
the LaFreniere family.
