Sheila J. (Daniels) LaFreniere, 65, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Gerald J.LaFreniere, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Sheila was born on March26, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Merwin and Margaret (Nolan) Daniels.Sheila will be sadly missed by her daughter: Jennifer DiBiase of Bristol; her two sisters:Deborah Pirog of Bristol, Margaret Becker of Burlington; her several nieces andnephews; and of course her cat Remy. In addition to her husband and parents, Sheilais predeceased by her son: Ryan DiBiase; and her sister: Jayne Morley.A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. JosephCemetery at 1 PM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to servethe LaFreniere family.Please visit Sheila's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com