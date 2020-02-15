Home

Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Shirley M. Malley


1927 - 2020
Shirley M. Malley Obituary
Shirley M. Malley, 92, of Terryville, widow of Edward J. Malley died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Southington Health Care.She was born August 21, 1927, the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Wood) Swicklas and until her relocation to the Orchards in Southington seven years ago, had been a lifelong Terryville resident. She graduated from Terryville High School Class of 1945, was married on September 1, 1947 to her late husband Edward J. Malley for 64 years, and she was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Terryville. Prior to her retirement in 1989, she had been employed by the Town of Plymouth Assessor's office for 25 years. She was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and truly a caring and kind friend to all. She will be sorely missed by her children Elaine (Melvin) Taylor of Belle, WV, Ruth (William) Cortez of Southington and Neil O. (Deborah) Malley of Terryville as well as her grandchildren Ryan O. Malley, Melvin Taylor II, Joseph Taylor, and Jacob Taylor; their spouses, six great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. She will also be missed by a special sister-in-law Cecilia Swicklas and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her husband who passed away in 2011, she was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Donna Connolly, James and David Swicklas as well as twin grandsons, Jeremiah and Johnathan Taylor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 11:00AM at the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Tuesday morning from 9:30AM until leaving for the church. The family would like to thank the staff at The Orchards at Southington and her special caregiver over the past year, Sally. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 15, 2020
