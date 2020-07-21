Shirley (Basney) St. Pierre, 92, beloved widow of James R. St. Pierre, of Norwich, formerly of Bristol, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Norwichtown Rehabilitation & Care Center, Norwich. Born in New Britain to the late Charles and Mary (Bell) Basney, she was a Bristol resident for most of her life. Shirley worked as a machinist at Pratt and Whitney in Southington for 25 Years until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of the Pequabuck Golf Club of Bristol for many years and was an active member who enjoyed participating in various social events as well as playing cards with her friends. She was a communicant of St. Ann Church in Bristol. She enjoyed spending time with her family and could be counted on for making the Christmas Eve lasagna. Shirley is survived by her daughter: Doreen (Jakubiak) Wagner and her husband Craig; her grandchildren: Emily May and Jason Wagner; and two great grandchildren: Joseph and Thomas May. Before entering Norwichtown Rehabilitation & Care Center in June of 2020, she enjoyed her residency at St. Jude Common in Norwich, CT. The family would like to extend thanks to the caring staff at Norwichtown Rehabilitation and St. Jude Common. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the funeral service on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol between 11a.m. and 12p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12p.m. at Funk Funeral Home, burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington DC 20090-6929. Two of the greatest companions in Shirley's later life were her dogs, Daisy and Lily. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Please visit Shirley's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.