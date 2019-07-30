Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2670 North Main St.
Waterbury, CT
View Map

Shirley (Mosieur) Wood


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Shirley (Mosieur) Wood Obituary
Shirley Mosieur Wood died on July 27, 2019. She was the daughter of Aloysius and Carol (Teleman) Mosieur. She was born Oct. 22, 1931. She worked various part-time jobs while raising a family. She was a very talented, resourceful individual. She was involved in many crafts, painting beautiful pictures, sewing, and altering garments, and knitting fisherman knit sweaters. Shirley was a quiet, unassuming soul. Her devotion to her God was the focus of her life. She dedicated her life to Jehovah God on July 22, 1953, and looked forward to God's promised Kingdom that will remedy all mankind's ills and bring her back to life on earth.
On Nov. 5, 1949, she was married to William T. Wood. They were married for almost 62 years before his death in 2011. She leaves three remaining children and their spouses, Deborah Thompson (Crandall) of Norwich, Rebecca Laplante (Gregory) of Terryville, with whom she made her home, and Ted Wood (Yvonne) of Terryville, 10 grandchildren, sister, Elaine Duffy, daughter-in-law, Donna Wood. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her son, Steven Wood, and three siblings, Helen, Stanley, and Rudolph Mosieur.
Calling hours are on Aug. 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2670 North Main St., Waterbury, CT 06704
www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now