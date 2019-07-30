|
Shirley Mosieur Wood died on July 27, 2019. She was the daughter of Aloysius and Carol (Teleman) Mosieur. She was born Oct. 22, 1931. She worked various part-time jobs while raising a family. She was a very talented, resourceful individual. She was involved in many crafts, painting beautiful pictures, sewing, and altering garments, and knitting fisherman knit sweaters. Shirley was a quiet, unassuming soul. Her devotion to her God was the focus of her life. She dedicated her life to Jehovah God on July 22, 1953, and looked forward to God's promised Kingdom that will remedy all mankind's ills and bring her back to life on earth.
On Nov. 5, 1949, she was married to William T. Wood. They were married for almost 62 years before his death in 2011. She leaves three remaining children and their spouses, Deborah Thompson (Crandall) of Norwich, Rebecca Laplante (Gregory) of Terryville, with whom she made her home, and Ted Wood (Yvonne) of Terryville, 10 grandchildren, sister, Elaine Duffy, daughter-in-law, Donna Wood. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her son, Steven Wood, and three siblings, Helen, Stanley, and Rudolph Mosieur.
Calling hours are on Aug. 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2670 North Main St., Waterbury, CT 06704
Published in The Bristol Press from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019