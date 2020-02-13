|
Sophie B. Zaccaro, 85, of Bristol passed away on Tuesday, February 10,
2020 at Bristol Hospital while her family sang "You Are My Sunshine".
She loved to sing, and was known to yodel on occasion, a skill that
diminished over time, but one that always brought the house down.
Born October 20, 1934 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late
Sebastian and Mary (Paolitto) Bongiovanni, moving to Bristol where she
raised her family, and made many lifelong friends.
Sophie retired from Cigna after 25 years of service. She loved to
travel, both in America and Europe, with her family, her friend Pat
Cerreta, and sometimes on her own. She had the most pleasure when she
was surrounded by her grandchildren and especially her
great-granddaughters.
She is survived by her children, Donna Bedner and husband Russ, Nicholas
Zaccaro III, Patricia Tessman and Lynn Cerreta and husband Scott; eight
grandchildren, Gary (Kelli), Eric (Jessica), Richie, Anthony (Fiancée
Kasey), Dana, Megan, Mike and Ronnie; two great granddaughters, Kaydence
and Eliana; a sister, Theresa Wasielewski and her children, Edward
(Erin), Cara (Marc) and son Evan, and Mark (Katelyn); a sister-in-law,
Donna Bongiovanni and her daughter Sara (Sean); cousin-sister, Frances
"Frani" Tedeschi, and a nephew, Billy.
She also leaves behind some very special people, who are more family
than friends: Cindy Cannata and her family have always had a special
place in Sophie's heart; Mickey Gilbert, and Cathy, who helped Sophie
during her most difficult times, taking her on numerous excursions and
coming every Friday to play cards.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Ann, and looked forward to
the time when she could be reunited with her; three brothers, Sebastian
Bongiovanni Jr and twins, Carmen and Joseph Bongiovanni and a
brother-in-law, Edward Wasielewski.
A special thank you to the staff at The Pines, Bristol, a place where
Sophie called home for three years.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 14th from 5-7 p.m. at the
DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. There are no
services and burial will be private. For online condolences and
directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 13, 2020