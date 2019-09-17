|
Our Dad Spencer D. Brucker, Sr., a man with dignity, compassion, and sincerity passed on the early morning of Sept. 12, 2019, with family by his side at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton, Conn. Funeral services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Spencer's memory may be made to New Horizons, Inc., 37 Bliss Memorial Road, Unionville, CT 06085. To view full obituary go to www.OBrien-FuneralHome.Com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019