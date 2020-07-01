Stanley J. Pac, 91, of Kensington, husband of the late Lorraine (Rochefort) Pac for close to 65 years, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Born in New Britain, on July 6, 1928, a son of the late Joseph and Rozalia (Plocharczyk) Pac, Stanley was a lifelong resident of Kensington as well as a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul Church. Following 2 years in the US Army, Stanley was employed as a machinist at Stanley Works for 48 years. Besides being a devoted husband, father and grandfather, Stanley farmed Black Angus Cattle for 40 years. He was a member of the Tobacco Valley Fly Wheelers Gas and Steam Engine Club. Stanley is survived by 3 sons: James Pac (Linda) of Georgetown, MA, Daniel Pac of Kensington and Glenn Pac (Karen) of Harwinton, 5 grandchildren: Rachel, Amanda, Nicole, Ashley and Valerie, 2 great-grandchildren: Jacob and Adrijan. He was predeceased by a grandson: Matthew Pac, 8 siblings: Mary, Jennie, Joseph, Peter, Helen, John, Sophie and Walter. Family and friends may call at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Kensington on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed at 11:30 by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Church, 485 Alling St., Kensington. Burial will follow at Maple Cemetery, Berlin.

