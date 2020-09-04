1/1
Stanley Marshall Kucharski Jr.
1963 - 2020
Stanley Marshall Kucharski Jr., 57, of East Hampton and formerly of Bristol passed away peacefully Tuesday Sept. 1st at Yale Smilow Cancer Center after a courageous battle with ALM. Born March 23, 1963 in Bristol, CT, he was the son of the late Stanley Marshall and Alberta (Little) Kucharski. Stanley had a passion for astronomy, bird watching, coin collecting, thrifting and antiquing. He loved star viewing and treasured time spent at Indian Lake and Chimney Mountain, NY. Stanley is survived by his life partner Jill Kelley, step children Steven and Rachel Kelley and his pets Kali and Atticus. Stanley was a beloved father to his daughter Sarah Kucharski. He also leaves his sisters Rachel Pulsifer and Joyce Kucharski, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his treasured dog Calvin and his grandparents who raised him, Robert and Viola Little. Stanley had a way of knowing and giving help to those in need along with the ability to find the good in everyone. He had a deep appreciation for the 20 plus year friendship he had with the friends of Bill W. Jill and family would like to thank the incredible teams at both Middlesex Oncology and Yale Smilow cancer Center. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Sandy Peszynski Breast Cancer Foundation 93 East High St. East Hampton, CT 06424. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
September 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gronski Family
Friend
September 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Daniel D Gronski
Friend
