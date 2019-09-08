|
Mrs. Stella (Sahno) Bargiel of Wolcott passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the fine age of 101.
Stella made her home in Wolcott with her daughter Carolyn and her fiancé, John. Many hours were spent with her grandson Matt, his wife Jo Ann and great-grandson Dylan. Her favorite spot was sitting in her gazebo, reading and napping with her three golden retrievers, Lady, Bubba and LT.
Stella was predeceased by her husband, Theodore, and her grandson, Ted.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wolcott View Manor for their care during Stella's last few years.
Services for Stella will be private. Those wishing to honor Stella are asked to send a donation in Stella's name to Wolcott Volunteer Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 6066, Wolcott, CT 06716.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019