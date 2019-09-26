Home

Stephanie and Spencer D. Brucker Sr.

Stephanie and Spencer D. Brucker Sr. Obituary
Our family celebrated our parents in a private memorial, as was their wish when the time came that they were once again reunited. Stephanie was born on Aug. 18, 1923 and left us on Dec. 10, 2017. Spencer was born on May 11, 1923 and gained his angel wings recently on Sept. 12, 2019. They spent 70 wonderful years together with their three children, Richard, Madeline, and Spencer, Jr.
Our heartfelt thanks go out to the Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton for the exceptional care they provided to our parents - from the nurses, aides, therapy personnel, recreation department, laundry, kitchen and cleaning staff, and reception personnel to management - they were there with support at all times. We would like to also extend our thanks to McLean Hospice, for their thoughtful care.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
