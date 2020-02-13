|
Stephanie Naumchick, 75, of Bristol passed away on Tuesday February 11, 2020. She was born in Bristol on June 19, 1944 the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Naumchick, Sr. Stephanie was a retired social worker and a longtime member of Prospect United Methodist Church. She is survived by her brother Harry and his wife Dong-Suk Naumchick of OH; her sister Dorothy and her husband James Curtis, Sr. of Southington and her nieces and nephew, Sandra, Mena, Marissa, James, Jr, Nanette and Urania. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Richard. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 AM until 10:30 AM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville then to Prospect United Methodist Church for her funeral service at 11AM, followed by a procession to West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bristol Hospital Hospice Home Care, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Stephanie's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 13, 2020