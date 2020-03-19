|
Stephen A. Venturo, 87, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 17th surrounded by family. He was born in Holden, West Virginia on May 17th 1932, to the late Frank and Mary Venturo. He joins his sisters Angie, Esther, Annie and Rose, and his brother Angelo in eternal life. He served his country proudly as a member of the U.S Army. He started his career working for Palmisano Construction and during his time there, he met his soulmate Joan who he shared 63 years of marriage with. He then went on to work for the city of Bristol, where he retired from the Bristol Senior Center as the head custodian after 24 years. Steve was truly the "foundation" of his family and he lived for them. Together with his wife he built a family and family bond that truly flourished throughout the years. He leaves behind his beloved wife, and true love Joan. His three children, first born son Stephen T. Venturo & his wife Sherry. His blue eyed boy Jay Venturo, who he recently referred to as "Pal" and his darling daughter Debra Therrien and her husband Ronnie. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Tina Maurice and her children Caitlyn, Taylor & Amara. Ashley Nelson, her husband Danny and their children Emily, Nathan and Breanna. Trent Venturo, Brittney Venturo and a step grandson Joshua Therrien. He was known to them as "Poppy" and was the greatest of all time! He is also survived by his brother Anthony Venturo, his baby sister Mary-Lou Gualteri, his step sister Rena Failla, and many nieces and nephews. To say that Steve was one of a kind, and the most well loved guy around, would be an understatement. He was well known around town for many reasons, starting with his M.C. Stags in his earlier years where his jokes would have many bent over in laughter. He later joined the Italian Social Club where others grew to know him from his many years of Presidency and permittee and also for his never ending dedication to the upkeep of the clubs hall. His impact on that establishment was so great that after retiring as president the members dedicated and named the Hall after him, calling it "Venturo Hall". He was also known for his love and dedication to his friends and family. He truly made everyone feel welcome and loved when you were at his home. So much so that many others besides his children and grandchildren also referred to him as "Pop"and "Poppy". He loved hosting family dinners on Sundays and making his "famous sauce and meatballs" with his "mappine" draped over his shoulder. He enjoyed "dips" in his pool after a hard day of work. The sound of his families laughter truly made his day and when the grandkids were young you would find him in the backyard driving them on a lawnmower just smiling away. Besides his undying love and dedication to his family, he was a die hard Yankee fan and an avid Sinatra fan too. His smile lit up a room and his laughter was contagious. When he drove around town with his American flag blowing in the wind, there were always constant beeps and waves. He had a heart of gold and a list of friends for miles. There isn't another around like him and he will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy and shoes impossible to fill. Funeral Services with military honors will be held privately and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 https://lovetotherescue.org/
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 19, 2020