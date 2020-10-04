Susan C. (Ormsby) Lavoie, 74, of Bristol, wife of Dennis Lavoie Sr., passed away at home on Oct. 1, 2020. Born on June 7, 1946 in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late A. Arthur Ormsby and Mary (Daigle) Ormsby. Susan worked for the Bristol School System for over 20 years. She enjoyed working with students and was especially supportive of those who might feel a bit misunderstood. She always had an encouraging word and found a way to connect with them. She loved reading, playing cards, watching NASCAR races, and cheering on the Celtics. If you knew Susan, then you've shared a laugh or two with her. She had a wicked sense of humor and could crack you up with her sarcasm. If she took the time to make you laugh, then you were important to her. Her love came through each and every smile.
Besides her husband Dennis, Susan is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis Jr. and Michelle Lavoie of Bristol, CT and Thomas and Marcy Lavoie of Newington, CT; one daughter, Elizabeth Rezendes of Ledyard, CT; one brother, William Ormsby of Burlington, CT; eight grandchildren, Sean, Paige, and Alyssa Lavoie, Jillian, Kathryn, and Matthew Rezendes, Molly and Noah Lavoie; and several nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her brother Ronald Ormsby.
A memorial service for Sue will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Holy Family Chapel Mausoleum in Bristol. Calling hours will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.
For those that will be attending the calling hours on Wed. and/or the memorial service on Thurs., face coverings and social distancing will be required. To leave a condolence message for the family, they invite you to visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com