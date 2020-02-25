|
Susan R. Cargill, 74, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at home. She was born on Jan. 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Lester B. and Rena (Stockwell) Rich. Susan is the loving wife of Raymond Cargill for 53 years. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading and she adored her pets. Besides her husband, Raymond, Susan is survived by her daughters Belinda, Karen and Elizabeth Cargill all of Burlington; granddaughter Rena; brothers Glenn and Kim; sisters Linda, Leslie, Amy, Valerie, Wendy, Sandra, Candi and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. directly at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol. A burial will follow at Burlington Center Cemetery. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Susan's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 25, 2020