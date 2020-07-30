Sylvia J. (Fillian) Suydam, 88, of Plainville, died on July 29, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Sylvia Jane Fenton was born in Bristol, on August 26, 1931 daughter of the late Leonard and Mildred Fenton. She is pre-deceased by her husbands, Marshall D. Fillian and George E. Suydam, III and three of her sisters, Mavis Gadzinski, Louise Schafferick and Joan Wilson. She leaves her youngest sister, Judith Fenton, seven children (and their spouses/partners), Jeffrey A. Fillian (Ruby), Charles M. Fillian (Karen), Francine J. Boucher (Bruce), Doreen M. Bouchard, Gerald R. "Jay" Gauthier (Deb Bellemare), John L. Fillian (Maureen), Marshall D. "Luke" Fillian, Jr (Tracy) and her step-children, Michael Suydam (Linda), Barry Suydam (Linda), Scott Suydam (Leslie), and Peter Suydam, 21 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Sylvia also leaves behind countless handmade garments & quilts that will continue to be passed down through generations.
Sylvia particularly loved opportunities to spend time with those people she gathered around herself. She was also passionate about taking road trips, particularly when it was with or to her people. She loved to "visit". Syl did not need a front row seat: she just asked to be present. At her home there was always a fresh pan of brownies and a hot cup of tea with warm conversation, a hug and with them she could melt the hardest of hearts or comfort the most troubled.
Syl / mom / gramma / nana always lead by example by being a world class listener. Mom's calling seemed to be the love and care for others, from caring for us as infants, guiding us through our adolescents, welcoming anyone to her dinner table and loving her elderly companions to their resting place, considered by many as a saint. Sylvia was a long time member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where she continued to address her caring nature. For decades she was communion steward where she prepared communion for her community.
After many years of sleeping with one eye open, now you can rest in peace, God Bless Sylvia. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Home Helpers Home Care in Bristol and Bristol Hospital Home Care Hospice Services for the wonderful care given to Sylvia.
Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday, July 31 from 4:00-8:00p.m. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10:00a.m. at the home of her son John, 11 Griffinville Road, Farmington followed by burial in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to the Alzheimer's Association
CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.