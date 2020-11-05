1/1
Tammy Star (Sehnal) Wypy
Tammy Star (Sehnal) Wypy, 59, of Terryville, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Friday, November 6, 2020 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wypy family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mary's Kitty Korner, 281 Salmon Brook St. Granby, CT 06483 or to Seymour Pink, P.O Box 333 Seymour, CT 06483. Please visit Tammy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 5, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
