Teresa M. Pedone, 79, of Bristol, widow of Pietro A. Lombardi, passed away at Bristol Hospital on June 6, 2020. Born on February 28, 1941 in Alvignano, Caserta, Italy, she was a daughter of the late John and Antonia (Buonomo) Pedone. Teresa was a member of St Anthony Church here in Bristol. She worked for the OZ Gedney Company for many years as a laborer for the manufacturer. She enjoyed tending to her garden, growing many varieties of flowers. She also enjoyed cooking for her family with the many gatherings at her home. Teresa leaves her three sons John Lombardi and his wife Fran of Burlington, CT, Vin Lombardi of Bristol, CT and Silvano Lombardi also of Bristol, CT; five brothers Pasquale Pedone of Bristol, CT; Elvio, Angelo, and Raffaele Valentino, all of Italy, and Demetrio Valentino of Switzerland; three sisters Regina Lucatino of North Haven, CT, Ida Valentino of Italy, and Vittoria Altieri of Southington, CT; nine grandchildren Heather, Kyle, Felicia, Jessica, Hailey, Peter, Steven, Joey, and Timmy; eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Teresa was predeceased by her two brothers Luigi and Pasquale Valentino and her sister Ada Valentino. The Rite of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 10th, at 10:30am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. For those that will be attending, social distancing and face coverings will be required. For those that will not be attending, the service will be webcast using the application Zoom. For further instructions on the webcast, please visit our funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or by visiting www.cancer.org/donate. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Teresa by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
