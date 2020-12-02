Terry Bazzano, 92, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She was married to the late Paul J. Bazzano. Terry was born on March 12, 1928, in New Britain, the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Gallato) Morrone. Terry retired from the City of Bristol where she served as the Secretary to the Mayor through several administrations. She was highly respected, energetic and enjoyed working with people. She was an amazing cook who enjoyed feeding everyone she could. Terry took great pride in her family, home and hydrangeas. Besides her love for life, family, friends and the enjoyment and love her faithful-furry granddaughter Francesca brought to her life, Terry was a beautiful and generous person who will be truly missed by everyone she touched during her lifetime. She is survived by her loving daughter Jill Bazzano of Bristol; her son Paul Bazzano and his wife Jennifer of Nashville, Tenn.; her grandsons Mitchell and Christian; sister in law Tina and Joseph Giordano of Waterford; her brother in law John and the late Joan Bazzano of Torrington; several nieces and nephews including Jeff and Gary Doyon, Tracie and her husband Edward Sinkwich, and Jodie and her husband Anthony (TJ) Decrisantis. Besides Terry's late husband Paul and her Parents, she joins her sisters Dorothy "Dottie" Basile and Josephine Doyon who were always together and will now be reunited again. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Terry's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.