|
|
Thaddeus Walter Trella, "Ted", age 89, passed away in West
Lake Village, CA on November 16, 2019. Born on May 31,1930
in Bristol. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Girouard)
Trella. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, friend,
"Pops" to Eric, Jill, Stephen, Savannah, Jessica, Shelby, and Mia
& "Grand Pops" to Stephen, Alexander, Ella, Madeline, Carter, &
Sierra. "Ted" attended St. Stanislaus School in Bristol as did all
four of his children.
Ted enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and served his country in
the Korean War. He married his bride Jacqueline in 1952 and
had 4 children, Debra, Ted, Susan, and Tim. He worked until
his retirement at Superior Electric in Bristol where he began as
a stock clerk in 1954 and rose to foreman of the Shipping Dept.
where he was highly respected as a colleague & a dear friend!
Our family enjoyed 40 years of fun at our cottage on Bantam
Lake where dad always welcomed family & friends. Dad was an
avid golfer and a long-standing member of Pequabuck Golf
Club. He loved his "foursome" and he & mom enjoyed many
Saturday night socials at the golf course. Dad LOVED to travel
with his children and enjoyed many trips to Hawaii, Mexico
and summers in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Watching dad enjoy his grandchildren & great grandchildren
brings happy memories. He would download games on his
iPad, watch soccer, lacrosse games, & tennis matches, & always
have time to tell a joke. Dad stayed current with the world
watching Fox News nonstop, commenting on Facebook, &
calling us on his cell phone.
Both family & friends will miss Ted, but he will ALWAYS be
remembered for his love of family and friends!
There will be a private burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery followed
by a "celebration of Ted's life".
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 5, 2019