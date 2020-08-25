1/1
Thelma (Clarke) Anderson
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma (Clarke) Anderson, 98, of New Milford, formerly of Bristol, widow of George Anderson, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Candlewood Valley Rehabilitation, New Milford where she received loving care. Thelma was born in Bristol on August 25, 1921 and was a daughter of the late Fredrick and Lillian (Anders) Clarke. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, Bristol and had been a volunteer at the Bristol Hospital. Thelma is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Mark Olander of New Milford and Joan and Dave Zobek of Bristol; three grandchildren, Amy Llerena and husband Jose, Timothy Olander, and Jennifer Boada and husband Stephen; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Thelma was predeceased by two brothers, Norman and Paul Clarke and a sister, Marjorie Bossi. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church 31 Maple St. Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, to benefit her grandson's Group Home, donations in Thelma's memory may be made to Friends of New Milford, 238 Chestnut Land Rd., New Milford, CT 06776. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family. Please visit Thelma's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved