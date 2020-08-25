Thelma (Clarke) Anderson, 98, of New Milford, formerly of Bristol, widow of George Anderson, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Candlewood Valley Rehabilitation, New Milford where she received loving care. Thelma was born in Bristol on August 25, 1921 and was a daughter of the late Fredrick and Lillian (Anders) Clarke. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, Bristol and had been a volunteer at the Bristol Hospital. Thelma is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Mark Olander of New Milford and Joan and Dave Zobek of Bristol; three grandchildren, Amy Llerena and husband Jose, Timothy Olander, and Jennifer Boada and husband Stephen; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Thelma was predeceased by two brothers, Norman and Paul Clarke and a sister, Marjorie Bossi. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church 31 Maple St. Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, to benefit her grandson's Group Home, donations in Thelma's memory may be made to Friends of New Milford, 238 Chestnut Land Rd., New Milford, CT 06776. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family. Please visit Thelma's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.