Attorney Theodore M. Donovan, 87, of Burlington, CT. husband of Diane Donovan, passed away at Bristol Hospital on April 18th. Ted was born in Bristol, the son of Joseph and Anna (Dickert) Donovan. Ted was educated in Bristol schools and Georgetown University where he spotted a little red head student nurse from his dorm window and vowed he was going to marry her. They have been married for 63 years. Ted graduated from Georgetown Law School and was a Lieutenant in the Air Force. He practiced law with his father and Thomas O'Donnell on Main St. in Bristol and continued his own practice for forty years with Furey, Donovan, Eddy, Koscis, Tracy and Daly, P.C. He was Chairman of the Republican Town Committee, President of the Board for Bristol Hospital, President of the Bristol Rotary Club, President of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Red Cross and President of the Board for Chippanee Golf Club. He was also Director of Eagle Financial Corporation, and involved with The Bristol Jaycees, The United Fund and The Bristol Girls Club. Ted won the E. Bartlett Barnes Distinguished Service Award, and The Boys Club, Man of the Year Humanitarian Award. He was a volunteer teacher of Law at St. Anthony's High School. He was an avid tennis, golf and bridge player and a devote member of St. Gregory The Great Church. Above all, Ted was most dedicated to his wife and to his family. He is survived by his wife Diane, son Michael, daughters Beth Barberet, Sheila Aldieri and husband Jay, Susan Sheehy and husband John, along with his adored grandchildren Josh and Wes Morin, Brianna Jorgensen and husband James, Kristen, Niki and Ali Aldieri, Jake and Teddy Sheehy and great granddaughter Ari Jorgensen. His sister in laws Diane Donovan, Joan Kuchkuda and Barbara Anderson and many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Dick, Jay and George Donovan. A Celebration of Life will be held for all the people who loved him at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 0601-0977, or to Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Donovan family. Please visit Ted's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 24, 2020