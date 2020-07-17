Theresa (Martin) Lorenzetti, 95, of Old Saybrook, formerly of Bristol, widow of Raymond W. Lorenzetti, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home. Theresa was born in St. Agatha, ME, on October 9, 1924 and was one of ten children of the late William and Laura (Sirois) Martin. Raised in St. Agatha, Maine, Theresa made her way to Bristol in 1943. She met the love of her life, Ray, and they married in 1949. Their marriage remained strong for sixty-six years until Ray's passing in 2016. Theresa is survived by three children: Beverly Keller and Chuck Athenian of Old Saybrook, with whom she made her home the last four years, William Lorenzetti and wife, Cynthia, of Old Saybrook, and Maria Kornacki and husband, Ron, of Vero Beach, FL; a brother: Lucien Martin and his wife Solange of Bristol; two sisters: Doris Noles of Bristol, and Jacqueline Atwood of Watertown; two grandchildren: Gina Lorenzetti and her fiancé David Matson of Cromwell and Christopher Lorenzetti of Centreville, VA. and her great-granddaughter, Marissa Petruzzelli of Old Saybrook. She also leaves many nieces and nephews throughout the USA. She was predeceased by brothers: Ronald, Fernand, Norman, and Hermel Martin, and sisters: Mildred Plourde and Marcella Nadeau. Theresa was a long-time parishioner at St. Anthony's Church in Bristol. She enjoyed visiting her many friends and especially enjoyed spending time with her siblings who lived nearby. These visits usually included weekly card games, big family picnics, and dining out. At home, Theresa enjoyed reading the daily newspapers and keeping up with current news events. The family thanks her daughter in-law Cindy, who spent the last four years as Theresa's "girlfriend", chauffer and lunch companion and to Grace Salemi, her young friend, who spent many hours caring for "Nana" as she was affectionately called by all young visitors. A private funeral will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by entombment in the Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Middlesex Hospital Hospice and Palliative Care, c/o Middlesex Hospital Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. Please visit Theresa's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.