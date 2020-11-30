Theresa (Loughlin) Mertens, 73, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22.
Born on Sept. 23, 1947 in Bristol, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (Coffey) Loughlin. Theresa is survived by her best friend and husband of 49 years, Raymond "Randy", her daughter Maureen Mertens Hattersley of Stow, Mass.; son and daughter-in-law Jared and Robyn Mertens of Wells, Maine; three grandchildren Megyn, Lauren, and Graeme; nine nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. She leaves behind her beloved sister Julia Dauphinais of Bristol, and was predeceased by her sister Maureen Valentine. She also leaves behind two brothers-in-law Winfred Valentine of East Lyme, and Andrew Dauphinais of Burlington; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lynn and Michael Bibbo of West Chester, Penn.; special cousins Anne Ancher, Ada Rossi and John Duquette of Bristol, and countless good friends whose lives she touched over many years.
Theresa was an incredible wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. Whether she was called Tessie, Grandma, Auntie Pretty or just Theresa, she was the glue that connected people and brought smiles to those in her circle. Theresa was the life of the party, always, and her sarcasm was second to none. She put others first, touched many people with her kindness, words of wisdom and always remembered the little things. She loved reading, craft projects, baking, decorating for all the holidays, going to Hawks Nest Beach every fall and spending time with family and friends. Theresa will be missed dearly but will be held in the hearts of many in Bristol and far beyond.
The funeral for Theresa will be private and the burial and celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family next year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011. In the memo field of your check, please designate the Beekley Center as the recipient of the donation. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Theresa by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com