Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Theresa S. Grabowski


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Theresa S. Grabowski Obituary
Theresa S. Grabowski, 90, of Terryville passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020 at The Pines at Bristol. Theresa was born April 12, 1929 in West Rutland, VT, daughter of the late Casimir and Stella (Tyminski) Grabowski. She was a 1946 graduate of Terryville High School. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Connecticut National Bank and the former Bristol Store. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She is survived by her brother, Henry Grabowski and his wife Dolores of Terryville; her sister, Helen Grabowski of Terryville, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services and burial are private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -