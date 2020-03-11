|
Theresa S. Grabowski, 90, of Terryville passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020 at The Pines at Bristol. Theresa was born April 12, 1929 in West Rutland, VT, daughter of the late Casimir and Stella (Tyminski) Grabowski. She was a 1946 graduate of Terryville High School. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Connecticut National Bank and the former Bristol Store. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She is survived by her brother, Henry Grabowski and his wife Dolores of Terryville; her sister, Helen Grabowski of Terryville, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services and burial are private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 11, 2020