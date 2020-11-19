Thomas A. Borgio, 76, of Bristol, beloved husband of Angela (Jubar) Borgio, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Thomas was born in Bristol on Oct. 7, 1944 and was the son of the late Anthony and Lillian (Goski) Borgio. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. The Vietnam veteran served a tour of duty in Vietnam receiving a Vietnamese Campaign Medal. He worked as a machinist in the area until retiring. His hobbies included woodworking-making tables and cabinets- and music, being a virtual music encyclopedia. He enjoyed time at the beaches of Cape Cod. In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by children: Kassia Borgio, Emily Borgio, Anthony Borgio, Ellen Borgio, Julie Minckler and husband, Burr, Orlo "Bill" Burch and wife, Julie, Shelley Burch-Jackson and husband, Edward, and Kerry Burch-Losaw, and husband, Jeremy; three sisters: Susan Taylor and husband, David, Jody Lucenti, and Lori Cavanaugh and husband, Kevin; 12 grandchildren: Lydia Rose Borgio, Darion Eric Christopher Ross, Alexia Penny Marie Ross, Andrew Burch, Anthony Antonucci, Cooper Jackson, Nicholas Burch, Alyssa Burch, Malia Minckler, Maizie Minckler, Harper Losaw, and Ivy Losaw; a great-grandson: Ace Burch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, with military honors to follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. The family thanks the doctors and staff at the Newington and West Haven VA facilities and Bristol hospital for their compassionate care. Please visit Thomas' memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.