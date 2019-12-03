|
Thomas B. Maslanka, Sr., 72, of Beverly Hill, FL, husband of Pamela Horrigan, passed away November 28, 2019 in Florida. Born on March 8, 1947 in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Camille (Pugliese) Maslanka. Thomas had worked for Pratt and Whitney in Southington as an electrician for 42 years before his retirement in 2009. He graduated from Wolcott High School in 1965. He was an Army reservist in the Signal Corps branch. Thomas was a member of the Bristol Auto Club as well as the Geezer's Car Club in Citrus County, FL. Besides his wife Pamela, Thomas leaves his son Thomas B. Maslanka, Jr. of Guilderland, NY; his daughter and son-in-law Sherri and Marc Mastroianni and their daughters Lexie and Leah all of Bristol, CT. Thomas was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children Rita L. Digliani and his sister Janice Bartolini. A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:30am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 9-10:30am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or by visiting www.cancer.org/donate. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 3, 2019