Thomas Edward Kelly, born in New Britain on March 16, 1949, died peacefully on June 8, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Rest Easy Marine.
Thomas proudly served our country during the Vietnam era and retired from Stanley Black and Decker after 42 years of dedication. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
He was predeceased by his father, Edward Kelly, his mother, Victoria (Borkoski) Kelly, his brother, James Kelly, his sister, Kathy Lamoureux, and his daughter, Shilene Kelly. He is survived by his sister, Maryann Elmore and her husband, Dave, his wife, Shirley (Carpenter) Kelly, his six daughters, Maria Jernigan and her husband, Ronald, Valerie Perron, Kimberly Montesdeoca and her husband, Hector, Kelley Perron and her fiance, Scott Quidgeon, and his son, Shawn and Allison Kelly, his daughter Tania Marshall, and his daughter, Lori Bonini. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as many friends.
Per Thomas' wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas can be made to any charity or organization that supports our veterans. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, has been entrusted with care. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Thomas proudly served our country during the Vietnam era and retired from Stanley Black and Decker after 42 years of dedication. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
He was predeceased by his father, Edward Kelly, his mother, Victoria (Borkoski) Kelly, his brother, James Kelly, his sister, Kathy Lamoureux, and his daughter, Shilene Kelly. He is survived by his sister, Maryann Elmore and her husband, Dave, his wife, Shirley (Carpenter) Kelly, his six daughters, Maria Jernigan and her husband, Ronald, Valerie Perron, Kimberly Montesdeoca and her husband, Hector, Kelley Perron and her fiance, Scott Quidgeon, and his son, Shawn and Allison Kelly, his daughter Tania Marshall, and his daughter, Lori Bonini. He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as many friends.
Per Thomas' wishes, his family will celebrate his life privately. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas can be made to any charity or organization that supports our veterans. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, has been entrusted with care. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 13, 2020.