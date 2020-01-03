|
|
Thomas W. Goodwin, 89, of Bristol, husband of Marian (Duessel)
Goodwin, passed away on Tuesday (December 31, 2019) at Sheriden
Woods. Thomas was born in Apex, North Carolina on August 14, 1930
and was a son of the late Irwin and Lanie (Powell) Goodwin.
Thomas lived in Monroe, North Carolina and moved to Bristol in 1976.
He honorably served and retired from the U.S. Airforce after twenty
years. After his military service, he started working for Aetna Life
Insurance and retired in 1992. Thomas was a member of Immanuel
Lutheran Church, Bristol and served on the board of deacons and as an
usher. Thomas loved model trains, which stemmed from his father
working his whole life on the real railroad.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, Thomas is survived by his two sons:
Wayne Jackson and his wife Carol of Michigan, Robert Goodwin and
his wife Kim of Michigan; his daughter-in-law: Laurie Goodwin of
Michigan; his six grandchildren; his seven great grandchildren; and
several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Thomas is
predeceased by his son: Michael Goodwin; and his sister: Billie
Goodwin.
A funeral service will be held on Monday (January 6, 2020) at Immanuel
Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial with
military honors will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives
and friends may call at the church prior to the service on Monday
between 10 and 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Immanuel
Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol, CT 06010.
Please visit Thomas' memorial web-site at
www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 3, 2020