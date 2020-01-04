|
|
Tiffany Rose (Seguin) Miller, wife of Michael Miller of Talent, Oregon. Taken to young the Lord took her peacefully On Dec. 30th. 2019 at home surrounded by her husband and close friends. She was born Feb. 11th, 1981 in New Britain, and was the daughter of Roger Seguin and the late Barbara(Lemanquis) Seguin. She graduated from BCHS in 1999, and from Southern Oregon University 2005. She leaves behind her two dogs and cats who she loved dearly. She was a avid follower of the Phish band along with her husband. She leaves behind her Husband and Father and his Girlfriend Esther Masotti, a Brother-in-law Jeff Little and niece Mackenzie Little, Her Grandmother Josephine Seguin, Brother-in-law Matthew Miller and his wife Lindsey 2 nephews Austin and Kalen, her Mother and Father in-law Robert and Nancy Miller of New Jersey, and many other nieces and nephews. Tiffany was pre-deceased by her sister Summer Little. Donations may be made in her Memory to the Ataxia National Foundation 600 Hwy South Suite 1725 Minneapolis MN .55426 A Celebration of Life in Tiffany's Memory will be Celebrated in late February. Date to follow...
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 4, 2020