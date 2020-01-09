|
Timothy John Yowell of West Paris, Maine died after a short illness in the early morning of November 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, he spent much of his childhood with his younger brother Chris in Ireland, attending the Wesley School in Dublin where he excelled in rugby, swimming and other athletic pursuits. He returned to the United States at the age of 16 to attend New York University. He continued to live in New York City for a number of years during which time he was a painter. In 1971, he met Pamela Chodosh at Bald Mountain Camps in Oquossoc, Maine and, in 1973, they began operating a beef farm on the backside of Pikes Hill in Norway, Maine. Their son, Aaron was born during this time. They ran Horse Hill Farm together until their separation in the fall of 1978. Tim loved cooking and food. After several years working in restaurants in New York and New Jersey, Yowell moved to Bristol, Connecticut where he was the chef and proprietor of the Bristol Works restaurant for many years. Yowell had recently returned to live in Maine and found solitude in the woods where he painted and perfected his sourdough starter. Predeceased by his brother Chris, Yowell is survived by his son, Aaron Yowell and daughter-in-law Alison Novak and their two daughters, who live in Brooklyn, New York; his first wife, Pamela Chodosh, who lives in Albany Township; and his second wife, Linda Ice of Waterbury, Connecticut, her daughter Jessica of Bristol, Connecticut and Jessica's two children. A service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 9, 2020