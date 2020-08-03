Tuula M. Salamon, 86, of Bristol, passed Wednesday evening July 29, 2020. Tuula was born in Porvoo, Finland on April 9, 1934 the daughter of the late Lauri and Ella Mannisto. She immigrated to the U.S. as a 20-year-old and decided to make a home in Connecticut, eventually settling in Bristol where she lived for almost 60 years. Tuula worked for many years in the insurance industry. She was a devoted, caring and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Tuula ("Mummu") adored and cherished her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She took great pleasure in cooking large meals ("enough to feed an army!!") for family and friends during holidays and other occasions. She especially enjoyed traveling to her native country Finland, and held dual citizenship in Finland and the U.S.A. Tuula also enjoyed going to local plays, watching HGTV and was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's basketball team and looked forward to watching the Lady Huskies at Tournament time. She had a boundless spirit and determination ("Sisu" in Finnish), a beautiful smile, and a sparkling twinkle in her eyes. She was especially generous to charities and those in need. She leaves her sons Todd Salamon and his wife Mara Madden of New Providence, NJ, and Keith Salamon of Middletown; her brother Antti Mannisto of Jarvenpaa, Finland and his companion Jatta Sunna of Helsinki, Finland; grandchildren Ryan and Grace Salamon; nephews in Finland, Pekka and Vesa Mannisto; nieces and nephews in the U.S. Lynn and David Mitchell, Frank Salamon, Joan Israelson and Victor Kloczko; Tuula's former husband Richard Salamon and his wife Brenda Bayer of Bristol; sister-in-law Dorothy Mitchell of West Hartford; best friend of over 40 years Pat Yanke of Farmington; and her caregiver Yvette Bess of Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. Please wear a face mask and adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols. In addition, please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration of occupancy limits at the funeral home. Tuula's funeral will leave at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from the funeral home and will proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Liturgy of the Word at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any of the following charities: The American Lung Association
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, TheNational Children's Cancer Society or The Humane Society International. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Tuula's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.