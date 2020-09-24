Vernon Ralph Davis III, 69, of Plymouth died Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Cook Willow Health Care Center, Plymouth.
Ralph was born December 18, 1950 in Bristol, CT. He was the son of the late Vernon "Tiny" R. Davis and Shirley (Parkin) Davis Magid. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Stop & Shop of Bristol. He was a member of the Terryville Congregational Church. Ralph loved going on trips, motorcycles, his family and friends.
He is survived by his brother, George Davis and his wife Lori of Plymouth; his niece, Nicole LoCurto and her husband Anthony; his nephew George Davis Jr. and Amanda; his great nieces and great nephews, Jordan, Isabella, Angelina, Angelo, Valentina, Giuliana and Dominic; an aunt and uncle and several cousins. He also leaves his partner of many years, Barbara Capaldo. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Davis and step-father, Milton Magid.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Cook Willow Health & Rehab.
Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Saturday October 3, 2020 from 1 – 3pm. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com