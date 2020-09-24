1/1
Vernon Ralph Davis III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Ralph Davis III, 69, of Plymouth died Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Cook Willow Health Care Center, Plymouth.
Ralph was born December 18, 1950 in Bristol, CT. He was the son of the late Vernon "Tiny" R. Davis and Shirley (Parkin) Davis Magid. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Stop & Shop of Bristol. He was a member of the Terryville Congregational Church. Ralph loved going on trips, motorcycles, his family and friends.
He is survived by his brother, George Davis and his wife Lori of Plymouth; his niece, Nicole LoCurto and her husband Anthony; his nephew George Davis Jr. and Amanda; his great nieces and great nephews, Jordan, Isabella, Angelina, Angelo, Valentina, Giuliana and Dominic; an aunt and uncle and several cousins. He also leaves his partner of many years, Barbara Capaldo. He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Davis and step-father, Milton Magid.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Cook Willow Health & Rehab.
Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Saturday October 3, 2020 from 1 – 3pm. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved