Victoria "Vicky" E. Mafale, 95, of Bristol, CT passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 8, 1924 in Forestville, daughter of the late Metro and Eva (Broda) Komanetsky. Vicky was the loving wife of the late Nathan "Nate" J. Mafale. They lived primarily in Bristol, and for a few years enjoyed Juno Beach, FL. Besides their family and careers, they enjoyed traveling the world together, especially to Italy. Vicky was a woman ahead of her time in business; a great role model for the women in her family. Her determination and hard work ethic resulted in her success in La Salle College; and in her jobs at: GM New Departure, insurance agent at US Fidelity & Guarantee Co. where she was the only woman in her training class; and in her 38 years working with Nate in his Leone's restaurant and shopping mall. Vicky is survived by her sister Olga Rafferty; step-daughters Beverly Wilson, Nancy Aldo; five grandchildren; sister-in-law Joyce Komanetsky; nieces and nephews Patricia Morneau, Barbara DiNoia, Joan Contompasis, Thomas Komanetsky, Frederick Komanetsky, Paul Komanetsky, Colleen Rafferty, Cheryl Rafferty, Gary Rafferty, Kim Jones, Susan Parker. Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brothers Dimitry, Paul, Antony and Harry Komanetsky. Memorial contributions may be made in Vicky's honor to the and/or the . To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Vicky's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 19, 2020