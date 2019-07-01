Services Scott Funeral Home 169 Main Street Terryville , CT 06786 (860) 583-7358 Calling hours 9:30 AM Scott Funeral Home 169 Main Street Terryville , CT 06786 View Map Funeral service 10:45 AM Scott Funeral Home 169 Main Street Terryville , CT 06786 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Casimir Church Victoria "Vicki" (Dzilenski) Monti

1918 - 2019 Victoria "Vicki" (Dzilenski) Monti, 101, of Bristol, formerly of Harwinton, widow of her beloved Carl H. Monti passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center, Bristol. Vicki was born May 30, 1918 in Bristol, Conn., daughter of the late Victor Dzilenski and Genevieve (Kawiecki) Dzilenski Tomkiel. Prior to her retirement she worked for many years in the office at New Departure in Bristol. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville where she was a member of the Women's Guild and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Terryville-Bristol Chapter of the Polish Jr. League of CT and was proud of her Polish heritage. She also supported and worked along with her husband Carl on his work with the Knights of Columbus where they made many friends. She was a woman with a generous spirit who cherished her husband, family and faith.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Lucien and Ann Dzilenski; and her sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Ari Flannery.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10:45 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Casimir Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until leaving for the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Harwinton EMS, 166 Burlington Road, Harwinton, CT 06791 or St. Casimir Church, 19 Electric Ave., Thomaston, CT 06787 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Bristol Press from July 1 to July 4, 2019