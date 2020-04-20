|
|
Virginia C. Krajewski (Ginger), 91, formerly of Harwinton, completed her time on earth in the early hours of April 16, 2020. The youngest of six, she was born December 26, 1928, in Terryville, at the home of her parents, John and Wanda Chmieleski. Tragedy struck when her mother passed away before Ginger's first birthday. Ginger's father accepted a neighbor's offer to help him raise her and so she went to stay a few houses away with a family with four older daughters. While loved by this family, who treated her as one of their own, she was still able to grow up seeing her siblings daily and remained as close to them and her father as if she lived with them. In her early teens her father married this kind woman, Michaelina Rutcoski, and the two families were joined. Ginger spoke with great affection of this mother who stepped in when her own could not and considered herself fortunate she had two families to love. She would tell her children she was blessed this way. That optimistic disposition was her hallmark and she was known for her ready smile. She loved her husband, her children, and her grandchildren and counted family as the most important thing in her life. With her husband Ted, they built a home in Harwinton and together created a construction and real estate company to be proud of. As a young mother she was active in her church and Mothers Club. After the children grew, she spent many years in service to the town of Harwinton, as a registrar of voters. She enjoyed playing cards of all kinds and was a cheerful but ferociously competitive player, a trait she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was a league bowler for over 60 years, first at the Terryville bowling lanes then in Bristol. This brought her many lifelong friends. The last of her siblings, she was also predeceased by her husband, Theodore W. Krajewski. She leaves behind her children Theodore (Jann) Krajewski Jr. of Georgia, Christine (Tom) Bendoraitis of Rhode Island, Susan (Lance) Antonson of Arizona, Timothy Krajewski of Thomaston; her grandchildren Kathryn Bendoraitis Campbell, Karin Bendoraitis, Dylan Krajewski, Theo Krajewski; her great granddaughter Mickelina Campbell and many nieces and nephews. In her later years Alzheimers claimed much of her life but she never lost her graciousness or her smile. The family thanks the many people who helped her through this journey. She will be greatly missed but we are grateful to have had her with us for so many happy years. Rest in peace Mom. A private service will be held at a later date. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
