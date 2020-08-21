1/1
Vivianne (Gagne) Dutkiewicz
1937 - 2020
Vivianne (Gagne) Dutkiewicz, 82, widow of Walter J. Dutkiewicz, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born in Bristol on October 18, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Mattie (Caron) Gagne.
Vivianne worked at Madison store in Southington, CT and was the secretary on the maternity ward, as well as the switchboard operator at Bristol Hospital. She attended St. Ann School and Bristol High School. Vivianne was an active member of the Polish Legion of American Ladies Auxiliary Post 2 and president of the Captain E.P. Zbikowski Post 2, Ladies Auxiliary. She was also active on the PLAV State Department and VAVS on the national level.She was VAVS deputy and volunteer at the medical center in West Haven. She was involved with the Franco American War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary Post 22, on chapter and state level. Vivianne served as a Eucharistic minister.
Vivianne is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Marge and Daniel Barnum of Bristol; two sons and daughters-in- law: Melvin "Ducky" and Mary Dutkiewicz of Burlington and Dennis and Terry Dutkiewicz of Florida; a brother and sister-in-law: Ronald and Nancy Gagne of Bristol; a sister: Beatrice Hynick of Bristol; a foster daughter: Nancy Lambert of Washington state; eight grandchildren: Jessica, Catherine, Melody, Barbara, Sean, Howard, Scott, Dean; a great granddaughter: Haley; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother-in-law: Carl Hynick; her dear friend: Sharlene Davis; and her beloved dog: Stashu.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dutkiewicz family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, Legion of Mary, 510 West Street, Bristol.
Please visit Vivianne's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
August 20, 2020
There are no words to tell you how sorry I am. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Vivianne will always hold a special place in my heart.
Donna S. and family
Donna S
Friend
August 21, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
