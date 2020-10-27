W. Todd (Guild) Tourangeau, 74, of Bristol, beloved wife of John Tourangeau, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Pines at Bristol. Toddie was born in Quincy, MA on December 1, 1945 and was a daughter of the late Franklin and Ann (Fisher) Guild. She was raised and lived in Quincy and graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, NH. A Bristol resident since 1970, she served as property manager of Pinebrook Terrace apartments for 25 years. She was a snow baby and teddy bear collector. In addition to her husband of 47 years, Toddie is survived by a son: G. Scott Melvin and wife, Heidi of Bristol; two step-daughters: Pamela Ann Quinones of Georgia and Tammy Ann Strain of Bristol; a brother: Franklin "Gus" Guild and wife, Merlin of Enfield; a sister: Sara Benson and husband, John of Parish, FL; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Tourangeau family. Please visit Toddie's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.