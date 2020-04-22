|
|
Wallace F. Hart, 92, of Plymouth, husband of Rita (Wasielak) Hart passed away peacefully Monday April 20, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Wallace was born February 10, 1928 in Plymouth, CT, son of the late Sidney and Lena Hart. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the former New Departure of Bristol, CT. Wallace enjoyed restoring cars, building houses, demolition work and attending car auctions. In addition to his wife Rita he is survived by his son, Wallace J. Hart of Manchester; his daughter, Sandy Hart-Olivero and her husband Allan of Thomaston, his stepdaughter, Sally Murac of Newington and stepson, Barry Murac of Wilton Manors, FL; several grandchildren including Janele and husband Matt and his great granddaughter, Eleanor. He was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Rich and twin brother, Walter. Services are private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 22, 2020