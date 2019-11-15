|
Walter J. Perbeck, Jr., 69, formerly of Thomaston and Torrington, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, Maine.
Born in New Britain on Oct. 1, 1949, to the late Walter J. Perbeck, Sr. and Christine (Suslenko) Perbeck, Walter graduated from Thomaston High School in 1967, and was a supervisor at the New Departure Hyatt Bearing Division of General Motors in Bristol until the mid-1990s. He later moved to the woods and blueberries of Vienna, Maine, to pursue his hobbies of hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Walter will be remembered for his debate skills, his love of music, his quick wit, and his extreme generosity.
He is survived by a daughter, Amy Babcock; a son, Chad Perbeck; granddaughters, Elise and Erica Babcock; sisters, Heidi Smith and Carol Cody, and Paula Ruiz; nieces, Casey Cody, Andrea Padilla, and Bridgett Smith; nephews, Brett Cody, Joshua and Zachary Padilla, and George Smith, and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel C. Perbeck; stepmother, Helen (Recklaitis) Perbeck; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his special friend, Beverly (Barbero) Perbeck.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m., at the St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Thomaston. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to those institutions, your local Court Appointed Special Advocate for Foster Children, or the .
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019