Walter K. Lassy, Jr. (Walt), 84, of Terryville, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Walt was born November 27, 1935, in Hartford, CT., son of Walter S. and Ruth (Mayer) Lassy and spent most of his life in Terryville. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Terryville. Walt owned and operated W.W. Tool Co., for many years. Later in his career, he worked at J & J Tool in Thomaston, CT, from which he retired. In addition to working in his own business, Walt also was active in the governing of the town of Plymouth in the late 1960's and in the 1970's. He was a supporting and active member of local organizations for many years (Terryville Lions Club, Terryville Fish & Game Club, and the American Legion Post 20). Walt was predeceased by two wives, Lorraine Levesque and Joan Pratt (Armbruster). He also was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Raymond, and his sister, Janet Zurrell. Walter leaves behind his son, Walter R. Lassy, and his wife Donna of Terryville, CT, and 3 daughters: Diane Cataldi and her husband Tom, of Pawcatuck, CT; Suzanne Lassy of Bristol, CT; and Margaret Wallace, of Bristol, CT. Walt is survived by his first wife, the mother of his four children, Caroline Campbell, of Bristol, CT. Survivors also include several nieces and nephews, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday 10 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery Terryville. Friends and relatives may call at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville on Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 26, 2020