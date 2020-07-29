It is with great sorrow that I announce my wonderful husband, love of my life and truly my best friend, Warren P Stockman, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 after a short but determined struggle with Leukemia. Warren was the son of the late Walter and Anna (Pinkowish) Stockman. He was born on April 28, 1945 in Bristol and attended Bristol Schools graduating from Bristol Eastern High School. He worked for one company for 50 years – Peck Spring Co. in Plainville, starting as a journeyman and leaving as a supervisor. When he retired, he was the last one out the door and locked those doors for good, since the company was sold to another bigger company. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Sharon (Benvenuto) Stockman; his sisters: Joyce Hill in Newburg, NY, and Janice O'Connell and her husband, Danny of Wiscasset, Maine; a brother: Alan Stockman and his wife, Dorothy of Marana, Arizona; several nieces and nephews: Elli Carter (Matt), Caleb O'Connell, Jennifer Hill, Nathan, and Adam Stockman (Shelly), Brian Benvenuto, Michael Benvenuto (Jean), Mark Benvenuto, Keren Benvenuto, Bill, and Brian Cook; and ten great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves his best friends since childhood Barbara and William Cook. Warren loved to travel with Sharon and was fortunate to have traveled to several Caribbean islands as well as a number of the states throughout the United States over the years. His greatest joy was riding his Harley, with Sharon leading on her Harley. He belonged to the West Conn Harley Owners Group in Bristol and considered them part of his family. He also belonged to the Pioneer Valley H.O.G. Chapter in Mass. Sharon can't begin to thank the doctors, nurses and all the personnel on the sixth floor at UConn Health Center, Oncology who worked tirelessly to help Warren overcome the biggest obstacle of his life, unfortunately it was not meant to be. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 between 5 and 7 p.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery,522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. A celebration of his life will take place later when restrictions are lifted. Warren wouldn't want anyone to be dressed up; everyone come dressed casual, comfortable, and cool with light colors. Please visit Warren's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.