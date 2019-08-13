|
Wayne D. Cyr, of Bristol, Conn., passed away in the comfort of his family on Aug. 8, 2019. Wayne had many passions in life, but the things that brought him the most joy were his cats, his cars, and vacationing. Wayne graduated from Bristol Eastern high school in 1972 and spent 30 years working for General Electric. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Deann Drury, son-in-law, Michael Drury, and his beautiful grandson, George Drury, who brought him so much joy; his beloved brother, Gregory Cyr, and his sister-in-law, Lara Van Nostrand. Wayne also had two nieces who he adored, Krystle Farrington, and Taylor Cyr. Wayne leaves behind many friends, but his best friend, Patty Boyle, was his most special lifetime friend. Wayne is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Downs, and parents, Abbie, and Aurelle Cyr. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends of Connecticut, P.O. Box 370306, West Hartford, CT 06137.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019