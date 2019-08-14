|
Wayne T. Charette, 60, of Bristol, beloved husband of Karen (Coe) Charette, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. Born on July 1, 1959, to the late Joseph and Rena (Dubois) Charette, he was a near lifelong Bristol resident. Karen and Wayne were married for 39 years. Wayne's family was a great joy in his life, he enjoyed many hours playing with his grandkids. He also had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He is remembered for always being happy playing with his dogs too.
In addition to his wife, Karen, Wayne is survived by a daughter, Nicole and her husband, Chuck Judd of Bristol; brothers, Rit, Steven, and Doug Charette; a sister, Kori Charette; grandchildren, Chase and Bentley Judd of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Alan Charette.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., a prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's own choosing. Please visit Wayne's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019