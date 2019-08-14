Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Wayne T. Charette


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Wayne T. Charette Obituary
Wayne T. Charette, 60, of Bristol, beloved husband of Karen (Coe) Charette, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. Born on July 1, 1959, to the late Joseph and Rena (Dubois) Charette, he was a near lifelong Bristol resident. Karen and Wayne were married for 39 years. Wayne's family was a great joy in his life, he enjoyed many hours playing with his grandkids. He also had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He is remembered for always being happy playing with his dogs too.
In addition to his wife, Karen, Wayne is survived by a daughter, Nicole and her husband, Chuck Judd of Bristol; brothers, Rit, Steven, and Doug Charette; a sister, Kori Charette; grandchildren, Chase and Bentley Judd of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Alan Charette.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., a prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's own choosing. Please visit Wayne's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now