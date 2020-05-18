|
|
Wilda (Lefrancois) Dionne of Bristol CT passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Middlesex Healthcare Center due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Notre Dames de Lourdes, NB Canada, on January 17, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Alderic and Memory (Ruest) Lefrancois. She moved to Bristol CT in 1966 along with her 9 children to join with her husband who had come ahead to secure a job and a place to live. She was the best mom to her 9 children teaching them to love and always stick together. She leaves behind 8 children, Marcel (Marie-Reine) Dionne of Pequabuck CT, Linda (David) Thibodeau of Terryville CT, Hughette (Edward) Sakowski of Bristol CT, Madeleine Curtis and Chantal Berube of Hickory KY, Denis (Doreen) Dionne of Bristol CT, Alain Dionne of Siegas NB Canada and Lise Dionne of Bristol CT. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter, 10 Step great grandchildren, and 6 step great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind one sister, Bernadette Bellefleur of Lachutes Quebec, Canada and one brother, Reo Lefrancois of Notre Dames de Lourdes, NB Canada, and many brothers and sisters in law, also including many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents she was predeceased by the love of her life, her ex husband Gabriel Dionne whom she never stopped loving, 1 son, Bertin Dionne, 4 brothers, 2 as infants and later Roger and Gerard Lefrancois, and 1 sister Cecile Tardif, also 1 granddaughter, 1 grandson and 2 great granddaughters. Her children want to thank mom's nurses and caretakers from the Behavioral Unit at Bristol Hospital, and the West Wing at Middlesex Healthcare Center for taking care of her. It is so much appreciated by all of us. A private funeral will be at a later date, in NB Canada. Scott Funeral Home of Terryville CT is in charge of the arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from May 18 to May 21, 2020