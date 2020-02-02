|
|
Willard Romero, age 61, passed away in Bristol, CT, on January 27, 2020. He was born in Billings, MT, and is a son of Willard Romero and Carol (Romero) Brown. Survivors include his longtime partner Janet and his adoring Rudy (the cat). He has 3 daughters, Samantha, Melanie and Jenna; and 4 siblings, Mary, Rita, Bonnie and Leonard. He was a grandfather to two, Tabitha and Reese. He moved from Montana to Connecticut several years ago. He was a proud member of the Local Laborers 98 in Billings, Montana, and the Laborers International Union 230 in Hartford, Connecticut. Willard was known for his quick wit and big heart. He was blessed to have an amazing care team in Bristol who loved him as a human being and not just another patient. We are grateful for the compassion and care he received from everyone over the last few years. Thank you. Willard will be laid to rest at a memorial surrounded by family and friends on his birthday, August 8th, this summer in Billings, Montana. There will also be a remembrance get-together in Bristol Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 am at Max Pizza, 108 Stafford Ave. Come have a slice of pizza, a soda and share a story. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Willard's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020