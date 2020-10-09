On Thursday, September 24, 2020, William Joseph Heche, loving husband and father of 4 children passed away at age 96.
William was born on May 13, 1924 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Joseph and Louise Rainville Heche.
William attended Leavenworth Technical High School, volunteering for the US Navy soon after graduation serving in the USN from 1943 until 1946. Bill served in the 123rd Seabee Battalion in Midway, Philippines, Guam and Hawaii.
William was a Floor Inspector for a ball bearing company and a self employed television repairman for more the 20 years. In 2008 William moved to Melbourne Florida and was a resident of Heratige Isle for 11 years.
He is survived by: Sister, Victorine Heche Andrewjieski; Daughters, Barbara Bouchard-Miller, Loretta Brutsche, Joan Ann Heche and Mary Crocker; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Calvary Church, Viera, FL on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., The burial will be held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. with military honors. For further information please visit www.beckmanwilliamson.com