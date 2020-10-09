1/1
William Joseph Heche
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, William Joseph Heche, loving husband and father of 4 children passed away at age 96.
William was born on May 13, 1924 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Joseph and Louise Rainville Heche.
William attended Leavenworth Technical High School, volunteering for the US Navy soon after graduation serving in the USN from 1943 until 1946. Bill served in the 123rd Seabee Battalion in Midway, Philippines, Guam and Hawaii.
William was a Floor Inspector for a ball bearing company and a self employed television repairman for more the 20 years. In 2008 William moved to Melbourne Florida and was a resident of Heratige Isle for 11 years.
He is survived by: Sister, Victorine Heche Andrewjieski; Daughters, Barbara Bouchard-Miller, Loretta Brutsche, Joan Ann Heche and Mary Crocker; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Calvary Church, Viera, FL on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., The burial will be held at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. with military honors. For further information please visit www.beckmanwilliamson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Calvary Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Burial
09:30 AM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved