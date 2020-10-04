William L. (Bill) Fickett, 84, of Bristol, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Bristol HBospital. Bill was born in Greenwich, CT, son of the late Lawrence and Mary (Whalen) Fickett. He moved to Stamford as a child and lived there much of his life. Prior to his retirement he worked as a letter carrier for the USPS in Darien, CT. He became a very active member of the Terryville Congregational Church upon his move to Terryville.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Fickett-Wilbar and her husband David of New Hampshire; his brothers Robert Fickett and his wife Barbara of Maine, David "Woody" Fickett and his wife Karen of Sherman, CT; his sisters, Joan Fickett of Terryville, CT, Susan Nardelli and her husband Tony of Delaware; his sister-in law Cheri Fickett of Southbury, CT; his granddaughter Elizabeth and his great-granddaughter, Hope. He was predeceased by his sister, Georgia French, and brothers, Phillip and Russell Fickett. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021 in Stamford, CT. Donations in Bill's name to the Plymouth Community Food Pantry would be warmly welcome. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com