William "Dennis" Lence


1951 - 2020
William "Dennis" Lence Obituary
William "Dennis" Lence, 68, of Bristol, husband of the late Pamela
(Guilmette) Lence, died on Thursday (January 6, 2020) at Yale New
Haven Hospital. Dennis was born on May 9, 1951 in Hamlet, North
Carolina and was a son of Isabelle (Williams) Reynolds and the late
William Jack Lence.
Dennis enjoyed being on his boat bass fishing, cheering for the LA Rams,
scratching lottery tickets and arguing politics.  He had a great sense of
humor and loved to photoshop his friends and family into unusual
pictures.
Dennis is survived by his brother: David Lence and his wife Debbie Sue
of North Carolina; his three sisters: Donna Meece, Ruth Ellen Walters
and Jennie Gathings, all of North Carolina; his mother-in-law: Loretta
Guilmette of Bristol; his three brothers-in-law: Larry Guilmette and his
wife Janet of Massachusetts, Allen Guilmette and his wife Lesley of
California; Jim Guilmette and his wife Maureen of Bristol; his sister-in-
law: Peggy Martin and her husband Clarence of Illinois; and several
nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family.
Please visit Dennis' memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 14, 2020
