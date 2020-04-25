|
William Olin Debo entered into eternal rest on Thursday – April 16, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on January 29, 1931 in Oklahoma and was the son of late Roy Thomas and Esther Pansy Riley Debo.
As a child he was known by his middle name "Olin" and by the nick name of "Cotton" because of the light color and fullness of his hair. Soon after honorably and proudly serving his country in the Korean War as a Corporal in the United States Army, he returned home and decided to relocate to the North East in pursuit of new opportunities and became known as "Bill" with the nickname of "Okie". He settled and made his home in Connecticut and over the years had lived in New Britain, Bristol and Cromwell. Dedicated and hardworking, he took great pride in working for the Slater Supply Company, TM Industries, Forestville Lumber and E. Aiudi & Sons. Over the years, he always enjoyed tinkering with things sometimes just to see how they worked. He also enjoyed wood working and started his own wood craft business known as Wood Works by W.O. D. and sold his hand crafted wood items at local fairs in Connecticut. In his retirement, he enjoyed his greenhouse and vegetable gardening. He could be found riding around his neighborhood on a tractor or his golf cart to visit or share his garden fresh vegetables with his neighbors. He also enjoyed birdfeeding, scratching lottery tickets, shopping and simple good ole country "settin".
He is survived by a caring son and daughter-in-law, Giorgio Roy and Lisa Debo, his 3 beautiful grandchildren, Thomas Anthony, Alexander James and Amanda Jolie Debo all of Middletown, CT, and a devoted and loving daughter and her family, Sylvia Ann Debo, Dennis J. King of Cromwell, CT and Miranda Faye King. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Louis Quinton and Mary Debo, a sister, Esther Lucretia Debo Paulk and many other family members and dear friends. He was predeceased by his dear and beloved wife of 41 years, Yolanda Carnevale Debo, his brothers – Roy Thomas (Buck) Debo, Jr., and Finis Riley Debo and his sisters – Mary Maxine Debo Nall, Thelma Faye Debo Winkler, Norma Madge Debo Newcom and Donnalea Debo Yocham.There will be no calling hours or public services. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Garden Mausoleum in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain, CT. Giuliano-Sagarino Brooklawn Funeral Home is in care of all funeral arrangements.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 25, 2020